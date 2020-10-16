COVID: No Piedmont commercial activities from midnight
TURIN
16 Ottobre 2020
TURIN, OCT 16 - Retail commercial activities will stop from midnight to five a.m. in Piedmont starting October 18, according to a new ordinance signed by Governor Alberto Cirio Friday. Pharmacies will be excluded, the ordinance said. The measure will mainly affect 24-hour supermarkets. (ANSA).
