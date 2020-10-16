Venerdì 16 Ottobre 2020 | 16:53

TURIN

COVID: No Piedmont commercial activities from midnight

 
ROME
Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

NEW YORK
Posthumous Morricone album to feature 7 new tracks

NAPLES
De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

ROME
Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

ROME
GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

VATICAN CITY
Hunger not just tragedy but also disgrace - pope

ROME
COVID contact tracing no longer working - Ricciardi

ROME
COVID: Stopping productive activities unthinkable -min

SASSARI
6 probed for 11 COVID deaths at Sardinia hospital

ROME
At least 2 yrs before economy back to pre-COVID level -Visco

Il Biancorosso

Lo stadio
Bari, il San Nicola soffre in silenzio: oltre 200 giorni senza tifosi

Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, paga ambulante con banconote false da 50 euro: arrestato 19enne

TarantoControlli dei CC
Taranto, a spasso nel rione Paolo VI con dosi dihashish e cocaina: preso 25enne

BariIl caso
Bari, è rivolta contro il laboratorio analisi. I titolari: «Nessun pericolo, rispettiamo norme»

PotenzaL'intervista
Coldiretti Basilicata: «Vino e olio migliori del decennio. Covid impatta su quantità»

LecceNel Salento
Copertino, proteste in ospedale: «Cibo immangiabile»

MateraIl punto
Matera, «La Regione disattenta sulla Biblioteca»

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, parroco positivo al Covid: chiusa chiesa S.Maria di Misericordia

FoggiaLa sentenza
Foggia, ruppe il naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: condannato maliano

Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.

Bari, donna trovata morta dissanguata in casa: indagini in corso

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 16 ottobre 2020

Governatore Calabria Santelli morte nella notte. Un mese fa la visita a Bari

ROME

Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

Italy has strength to bring down curve says health minister

ROME, OCT 16 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday that the government has not made any decisions so far on new measures to combat a big rise in COVID-19 cases. "No decision has been taken at the moment," Speranza said. "I read a load of reports (about this) but we are here analysing the figures and we will discuss things with the regional governments". Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive has already brought in a series of new measures via decree, making it obligatory for people to wear facemasks outdoors, and no longer just in enclosed public spaces, and forcing bars and restaurants to close by midnight. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said earlier on Friday that he had asked Conte to hold a meeting as soon as possible to decide on new anti-coronavirus measures. There was speculation that these could include a further crackdown on nightlife, possibly with a curfew, and distance learning for middle- and high-school students. Speranza said he was hopeful Italy could turn the situation around. "Italy showed that it was a great country in February, March and April," he said. "We must use that as a starting point. "We have to have the strength to bring down this worrying curve again". (ANSA).

