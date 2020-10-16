Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

ROME, OCT 16 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday that the government has not made any decisions so far on new measures to combat a big rise in COVID-19 cases. "No decision has been taken at the moment," Speranza said. "I read a load of reports (about this) but we are here analysing the figures and we will discuss things with the regional governments". Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive has already brought in a series of new measures via decree, making it obligatory for people to wear facemasks outdoors, and no longer just in enclosed public spaces, and forcing bars and restaurants to close by midnight. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said earlier on Friday that he had asked Conte to hold a meeting as soon as possible to decide on new anti-coronavirus measures. There was speculation that these could include a further crackdown on nightlife, possibly with a curfew, and distance learning for middle- and high-school students. Speranza said he was hopeful Italy could turn the situation around. "Italy showed that it was a great country in February, March and April," he said. "We must use that as a starting point. "We have to have the strength to bring down this worrying curve again". (ANSA).