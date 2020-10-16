De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

NAPLES, OCT 16 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca on Friday said he would impose a 22:00 COVID curfew on bars, restaurants and night spots on Halloween weekend. De Luca, who has spurred controversy by closing the southern region's schools amid a COVID spike, also said that anyone not using a mask outdoors was to be considered a criminal. He called Halloween "an American stunt that is a monument to imbecility". De Luca said the new closures would amount to "a curfew, and not even mobility will be allowed". (ANSA).