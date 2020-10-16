Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

ROME, OCT 16 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday called on the international community to take decisive action to end hunger in his message for the 75th anniversary of the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on World Food Day. "We commit ourselves to the achievement of the assertion that the right to food is one of the fundamental rights of humankind," Mattarella said. "Over the years agricultural production and food systems, distribution chains and nutritional-education programmes have made enormous steps forward possible. "Despite this, one thinks of the millions of children, women and men who, in too many parts of the world, still suffer hunger and risk falling into the drama of food insecurity. "This is a condition that climate change and conflict, with the forced migrations that derive from them, and now the pandemic, have further aggravated. "It is estimated that, in 2020 alone, around 100 million people more are living under the poverty threshold. "This is the time to make decisive choices for the whole planet, a serious global commitment based on the recognition of the value of agriculture, on the responsible use of natural resources, on preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, on the strengthening of the sustainability of the agro-food systems of every community in order to guarantee healthy and adequate food". (ANSA).