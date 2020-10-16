Hunger not just tragedy but also disgrace - pope

COVID: No Piedmont commercial activities from midnight
VATICAN CITY
16 Ottobre 2020
VATICAN CITY, OCT 16 - World hunger is not just a tragedy but also a disgrace, Pope Francis said in a message to the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on its 75th anniversary Friday. "For humanity hunger is not only a tragedy but it is a disgrace," said Francis. "For the majority, it is caused by an unfair distribution of the fruits of the Earth, to which is added a lack of investments in the farm sector. the consequences of climate change and the increase of conflicts in several areas of the planet. "Besides, tonnes of food get thrown away. "We cannot remain insensitive or paralysed. We are all responsible". (ANSA).
