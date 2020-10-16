GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

COVID: No Piedmont commercial activities from midnight
16 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 16 - Italian GDP will rise 12$ in the third quarter, driven by industry, the Bank of Italy said in its latest economic bulletin Friday. It also urged the government to accelerate its anti-crisis measures. The central bank said Italian households were uncertain and they were increasing their savings. It said government so-called 'social buffers' like unemployment benefit were attenuating the impact of the COVID crisis on employment. (ANSA).
