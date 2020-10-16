COVID: Stopping productive activities unthinkable -min

ROME, OCT 16 - A fresh halt to Italy's productive activities due to a steady rise in COVID infections is unthinkable, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said Friday. "I do not think that a stop to productive activities is conceivable," he said when asked about the pandemic's recent rise in Italy. What the government is most concerned about right now, he said, is the overall number of COVID admissions which has forced hospitals to restrict their general health services. He said there was also a problem of overcrowding in local clinics. Patuanelli said the government was mulling further measures that would avert a "more stringent" clampdown on activities. He reiterated: "I think stopping productive activities is unthinkable". (ANSA).