At least 2 yrs before economy back to pre-COVID level -Visco

ROME, OCT 16 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in an interview with Bloomberg published on Friday that it will take at least two years for the Italian economy to get back to pre-COVID levels. Visco added, on the other hand, that the GDP data for the third quarter that will be released at the end of the month will be better than forecast. The central banker also said that Italy must make good use of the money it will get from the EU Recovery Fund, calling for investment in innovation, technology and education so that the current obstacles to growth can be overcome. (ANSA).