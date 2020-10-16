6 probed for 11 COVID deaths at Sardinia hospital

SASSARI, OCT 16 - Six people were placed under investigation Friday in a probe into the allegedly negligent deaths of 11 COVID patients at a Sassari hospital earlier this year. The six were also placed under investigation over multiple cases of infection between patients and health staff in he cardiology ward at Sassari's Santissima Annunziata Hospital. The outbreak at the hospital has raised suspicions among prosecutors. COVID deaths at Italian care homes are also being investigated, specially in Lombardy, the worst-hit region. (ANSA).