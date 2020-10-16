Woman, 64, stabbed to death in home, son arrested

TURIN, OCT 16 - A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death near Turin on Friday, and her son was arrested. The man was found in the home of an acquaintance and told police "I think I know why you're here", local sources said. He is being taken to a Carabinieri barracks for questioning. The woman, a hairdresser named Ermanna Pedrini, was found with a fatal stab wound to the chest. She was found in the kitchen of her home, where she worked doing hair. She was killed with a large knife which the police found covered with blood on the floor. Police said there was evidence of a struggle with her attacker, with some chairs overturned. The incident happened at San Benigno Canavese near Ivrea. She was found by Carabinieri who were called in by her family. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).