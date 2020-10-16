COVID: Govt advisor proposes targetted measures

6 probed for 11 COVID deaths at Sardinia hospital
ROME
16 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 16 - Walter Ricciardi, an expert advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, said Friday that he has proposed locally targetted measures to combat the upswing in COVID-19 contagion. He said these measures would come into force in high-contagion regions with an R number over 1. This would see sites of aggregation, such as clubs, gyms and non-essential shops, closing. Ricciardi also said that, where possible, smart working should be the norm throughout the country. (ANSA).
