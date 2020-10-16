Aunt hospitalised after eating marijuana muffins

6 probed for 11 COVID deaths at Sardinia hospital
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.
MILAN
16 Ottobre 2020
MILAN, OCT 16 - A woman who accidentally ate muffins baked with marijuana by her niece ended up in hospital on Friday. The 27-year-old niece was cited by police for consuming drugs. She put five grammes of marijuana into the muffins and forgot that her aunt and grandmother were coming to clean her flat, police said. The aunt ate the muffins and started feeling dizzy and having respiratory problems. She was taken to Cremona hospital where she is in good condition but under observation, medical sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su