Aunt hospitalised after eating marijuana muffins

MILAN, OCT 16 - A woman who accidentally ate muffins baked with marijuana by her niece ended up in hospital on Friday. The 27-year-old niece was cited by police for consuming drugs. She put five grammes of marijuana into the muffins and forgot that her aunt and grandmother were coming to clean her flat, police said. The aunt ate the muffins and started feeling dizzy and having respiratory problems. She was taken to Cremona hospital where she is in good condition but under observation, medical sources said. (ANSA).