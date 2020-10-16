COVID: 1st vaccine doses in spring 2021 says EMA chief

ROME, OCT 16 - The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in spring 2021, European Medicines Agency executive director Guido Rasi told Sky TG24 Friday. "We think and hope that the first major doses for at-risk populations may arrive in the spring of 2021 with a start to major vaccinations," Rasi said. He said many of the people who want to be vaccinated "may be (vaccinated) by summer 2021". Rasi said the pandemic would start diminishing a year after the administration of the vaccine. "An assessment of its efficacy will be made after six months," he said. Rasi reiterated that "the year of the vaccine will be 2021 and let's hope it will be the year of the vaccines, more than one". He added that the use of monoclonal antibodies such as those used on US President Donald Trump was also a possibility. (ANSA).