2 Lake Garda homes seized in League funds case

MILAN, OCT 16 - Italian finance police on Friday impounded two Lake Garda properties allegedly bought with embezzled funds from the nationalist populist League party. Police said the two small villas were the fruit of embezzlement by two Milan businessmen close to the League, Andrea Manzoni and Alberto Di Rubba, who acted as auditors for the party's parliamentary funds. The properties were said to be worth a total of 640,000 euros. A preliminary investigations judge said "the sole purpose" of acquiring the villas was "to reinvest profit from embezzlement". The two former auditors have been under house arrest since September in the probe into League's Lombardia Film Commission and the creation of alleged slush funds for the rightwing party. The former spokesman of League leader Matteo Salvini is under investigation in a separate probe into alleged funding skimmed off Russian oil profits. (ANSA).