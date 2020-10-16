COVID: Gelmini tests positive

ROME, OCT 16 - Mariastella Gelmini, Lower House whip for ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. Gelmini, 47, said she was well and had no symptoms. "I've been super careful in these weeks, but this virus is insidious and dangerous," she said. "The utmost precaution and rigour: the only recipes to beat it. "We will get over this too". Berlusconi recently recovered from a bout of the coronavirus. (ANSA).