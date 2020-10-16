Venerdì 16 Ottobre 2020 | 14:32

SASSARI
6 probed for 11 COVID deaths at Sardinia hospital

ROME
At least 2 yrs before economy back to pre-COVID level -Visco

ROME
COVID: Govt advisor proposes targetted measures

TURIN
Woman, 64, stabbed to death in home, son arrested

ROME
ICU care in all regions at risk say anaesthetists

TURIN
Woman, 64, stabbed to death in home

ROME
COVID: 1st vaccine doses in spring 2021 says EMA chief

MILAN
Aunt hospitalised after eating marijuana muffins

MILAN
2 Lake Garda homes seized in League funds case

ROME
Convicted Shalabayeva cops transferred

TURIN
Woman, 64, stabbed to death in home

Il Biancorosso

Lo stadio
Bari, il San Nicola soffre in silenzio: oltre 200 giorni senza tifosi

BariIl caso
Bari, è rivolta contro il laboratorio analisi. I titolari: «Nessun pericolo, rispettiamo norme»

BrindisiGdF
Finti Rolex e migliaia di capi contraffatti: maxisequestro in Porto Brindisi

PotenzaL'intervista
Coldiretti Basilicata: «Vino e olio migliori del decennio. Covid impatta su quantità»

LecceNel Salento
Copertino, proteste in ospedale: «Cibo immangiabile»

MateraIl punto
Matera, «La Regione disattenta sulla Biblioteca»

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, parroco positivo al Covid: chiusa chiesa S.Maria di Misericordia

TarantoI progetti
Taranto, tavolo tecnico tra Ministeri e Marina

FoggiaLa sentenza
Foggia, ruppe il naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: condannato maliano

ROME

Negative inflation in Sep too, -0.6%

For 5th straight month says ISTAT

Negative inflation in Sep too, -0.6%

ROME, OCT 16 - Italy posted negative inflation for the fifth straight month in September with the retail price index 0.6% down over the year, ISTAT said. It was down 0.7% month on month, the stats agency said. Annual inflation was -0.5% in August. ISTAT's final, definitive figure for September was 0.1% down on its preliminary estimate, which had been -0.5%. The city with the highest inflation was Bolzano, with a rise of 0.8% in prices. The city with the lowest inflation was Milan with -1.6%. Inflation in Palermo was -0.7%, reflecting the trend in most big Italian cities. Farm group Coldiretti said fruit prices saw a record rise of 10% in September. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its Italy GDP forecast for 2020 to -10.6%, from June's -12.8%. That is an improvement of 2.2 percentage points. But the IMF cut its Italian growth forecast for next year. GDP is now expected to rise 5.2% in 2021, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 6.3% forecast in June. The Italian government, in the latest update to its DEF economic blueprint, sees GDP falling 9% this year and rebounding by 6% next. The Italian economy has taken an unprecedented hit from COVID-19, like other leading world economies. (ANSA).

