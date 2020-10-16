Govt to decide on new COVID measures -Franceschini

ROME, OCT 16 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Friday that the government is set to meet to discuss new measure to combat the big rise in COVID-19 cases. Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive has already brought in a series of new measures via decree, making it obligatory for people to wear facemasks outdoors, and not longer just in enclosed public spaces, and forcing bars and restaurants to close by midnight. "Yesterday I asked Premier Conte to hold a meeting as soon as he returns from the (EU summit) in Brussels to decide, without hesitation, on new national measures to contain the contagion, obviously in agreement with the regional governments," Franceschini told ANSA. (ANSA).