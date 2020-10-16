No one is thinking of new lockdown - health undersecretary

ROME, OCT 16 - Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said Friday that the government was not considering imposing a new national lockdown in response to the upswing in COVID-19 cases. "No one is thinking about a new lockdown at the moment," Zampa said. "The way to stop this from happening is by focusing on behaviour (to prevent contagion)". Franco Locatelli, the president of the Higher Health Council and a member of the CTS panel advising the government on its coronavirus response, played down talk of the government imposing a 'circuit-break' lockdown over the Christmas period. "I don't think there are elements that could direct us towards envisioning a new lockdown soon, never mind a lockdown in such a specific, but still relatively distant, time-frame like Christmas," Locatelli told Corriere della Sera. (ANSA).