COVID: De Luca under fire after closing Campania schools

ROME, OCT 16 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca has come under fire from several quarters after ordering that the region's schools be closed until October 30 after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Premier Giuseppe Conte said that this was "not the best solution" while Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said De Luca's decision was "extremely serious". Parents, meanwhile, staged a demonstration outside the offices of the regional government in Naples, saying that "today is the darkest day for schools". School-bus drivers staged a separate demonstration calling for economic support after the decision halted their activities. (ANSA).