COVID: Valentino Rossi, Federica Pellegrini positive

COVID: De Luca under fire after closing Campania schools
ROME
16 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 16 - Valentino Rossi and Federica Pellegrini have joined the long list of Italian sports stars to announce that they have contracted COVID-19. Nine-time motorcycling world champion Rossi said he will not be able to take part in the Aragon MotoGP Grand Prix. "I'm sad and angry because I did my best to respect the (COVID-prevention) protocol," said the Yahama rider. Olympic swimming gold medallist and six-time world champion Pellegrini was down too. "I cried a lot," she said on Facebook. "I would have gone to the International Swimming League in Budapest. "I wanted to compete". (ANSA).
