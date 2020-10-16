Venerdì 16 Ottobre 2020 | 11:59

ROME
COVID: De Luca under fire after closing Campania schools

ROME
COVID: Valentino Rossi, Federica Pellegrini positive

ROME
COVID-19 epidemic in acute phase in Italy says ISS

MILAN
Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola get 6 yrs

MILAN
Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola gets 6 yrs

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Swiss Guard cases rise to 11

ROME
New record case rise, over 8,000, dead double, 83

NUORO
3 dead, 2 badly hurt in Sardinia tunnel crash

ROME
57 mn facemasks seized in 9 mts

BRUSSELS
COVID: we'll try to boost EU strategy says Conte

ROME
COVID: Pope warns of risk of educational catastrophe

Bari, il San Nicola soffre in silenzio: oltre 200 giorni senza tifosi

LecceNel Salento
Copertino, proteste in ospedale: «Cibo immangiabile»

BrindisiLe Colonne
Brindisi, rapinano gioielleria in centro commerciale: clienti si nascondono nei bagni

MateraIl punto
Matera, «La Regione disattenta sulla Biblioteca»

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, parroco positivo al Covid: chiusa chiesa S.Maria di Misericordia

Baria Bari
Fesca, stanno per far esplodere fuochi d'artificio ma arriva la polizia e scappano: sequestrati

TarantoI progetti
Taranto, tavolo tecnico tra Ministeri e Marina

FoggiaLa sentenza
Foggia, ruppe il naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: condannato maliano

PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi

Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi
Potenza, 9 positivi dopo un evento

 

Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.

Bari, donna trovata morta dissanguata in casa: indagini in corso

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 16 ottobre 2020

Governatore Calabria Santelli morte nella notte. Un mese fa la visita a Bari

ROME

COVID: Valentino Rossi, Federica Pellegrini positive

I cried says swimmer, I'm angry says motorcyclist

ROME, OCT 16 - Valentino Rossi and Federica Pellegrini have joined the long list of Italian sports stars to announce that they have contracted COVID-19. Nine-time motorcycling world champion Rossi said he will not be able to take part in the Aragon MotoGP Grand Prix. "I'm sad and angry because I did my best to respect the (COVID-prevention) protocol," said the Yahama rider. Olympic swimming gold medallist and six-time world champion Pellegrini was down too. "I cried a lot," she said on Facebook. "I would have gone to the International Swimming League in Budapest. "I wanted to compete". (ANSA).

