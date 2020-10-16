Venerdì 16 Ottobre 2020 | 11:59

ROME
COVID: De Luca under fire after closing Campania schools

ROME
COVID: Valentino Rossi, Federica Pellegrini positive

ROME
COVID-19 epidemic in acute phase in Italy says ISS

MILAN
Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola get 6 yrs

MILAN
Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola gets 6 yrs

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Swiss Guard cases rise to 11

ROME
New record case rise, over 8,000, dead double, 83

NUORO
3 dead, 2 badly hurt in Sardinia tunnel crash

ROME
57 mn facemasks seized in 9 mts

BRUSSELS
COVID: we'll try to boost EU strategy says Conte

ROME
COVID: Pope warns of risk of educational catastrophe

Il Biancorosso

Lo stadio
Bari, il San Nicola soffre in silenzio: oltre 200 giorni senza tifosi

LecceNel Salento
Copertino, proteste in ospedale: «Cibo immangiabile»

BrindisiLe Colonne
Brindisi, rapinano gioielleria in centro commerciale: clienti si nascondono nei bagni

MateraIl punto
Matera, «La Regione disattenta sulla Biblioteca»

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, parroco positivo al Covid: chiusa chiesa S.Maria di Misericordia

Baria Bari
Fesca, stanno per far esplodere fuochi d'artificio ma arriva la polizia e scappano: sequestrati

TarantoI progetti
Taranto, tavolo tecnico tra Ministeri e Marina

FoggiaLa sentenza
Foggia, ruppe il naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: condannato maliano

PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi

Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi
Potenza, 9 positivi dopo un evento

 

ROME

COVID-19 epidemic in acute phase in Italy says ISS

Almost 5,000 hotspots, R number over one in 16 regions

ROME, OCT 16 - The COVID-19 pandemic is in an "acute phase" in Italy, according to the latest weekly monitoring report of the coronavirus by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry. The report said that the R number was over 1 in 16 regions and two autonomous provinces. It said there were 4,913 COVID-19 outbreaks nationwide, including 1,749 new ones. It said there was an increase in the risk of outbreaks linked to schools although transmission at school has been limited so far. Italy's schools reopened for the first time since the start of the coronavirus emergency last month. The report said that 10 regions were in danger of not having enough intensive-care places to meet demand as they are already close to the threshold of having 30% of capacity taken up by COVID patients. The health ministry said Thursday that Italy had registered over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours and that 83 sufferers of the coronavirus had died in a single day. (ANSA).

