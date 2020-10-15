COVID: Swiss Guard cases rise to 11

Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola get 6 yrs
VATICAN CITY
15 Ottobre 2020
VATICAN CITY, OCT 15 - The number of COVID-19 cases among the Swiss Guards rose to 11 on Thursday. Another seven cases were added to the initial four reported earlier this week. The Vatican said all precautions had been taken to exclude contagion risks in the areas where the Guards do their duty. (ANSA).
