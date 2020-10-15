Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola gets 6 yrs

MILAN, OCT 15 - The former president and the former CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, were sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for graft regarding the Sienese bank. They were found guilty of false accounting in 2015 and bid rigging. They were also fined 2.5 million euros each. In 2018 the pair were cleared of obstructing the banking oversight bodies of the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB in a derivatives case. MPS is the world's oldest bank, and Italy's fourth biggest. (ANSA).