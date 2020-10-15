Giovedì 15 Ottobre 2020 | 18:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola get 6 yrs

Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola get 6 yrs

 
MILAN
Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola gets 6 yrs

Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola gets 6 yrs

 
VATICAN CITY
COVID: Swiss Guard cases rise to 11

COVID: Swiss Guard cases rise to 11

 
ROME
New record case rise, over 8,000, dead double, 83

New record case rise, over 8,000, dead double, 83

 
NUORO
3 dead, 2 badly hurt in Sardinia tunnel crash

3 dead, 2 badly hurt in Sardinia tunnel crash

 
ROME
57 mn facemasks seized in 9 mts

57 mn facemasks seized in 9 mts

 
BRUSSELS
COVID: we'll try to boost EU strategy says Conte

COVID: we'll try to boost EU strategy says Conte

 
ROME
COVID: Pope warns of risk of educational catastrophe

COVID: Pope warns of risk of educational catastrophe

 
BRUSSELS
Brexit: Press on for deal says Conte

Brexit: Press on for deal says Conte

 
PIACENZA
Stolen Klimt to be put on show in Piacenza 28/11

Stolen Klimt to be put on show in Piacenza 28/11

 
ROME
Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo diventare in fretta squadra»

Bari, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo diventare in fretta squadra»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEmergenza contagi
Bari, alunno positivo in scuola Principessa di Piemonte: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

Bari, alunno positivo in scuola Principessa di Piemonte: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

 
Tarantol'ipotesi
Mittal Taranto, sul futuro Confindustria non ha dubbi: «Sì al passaggio allo Stato»

Mittal Taranto, sul futuro Confindustria non ha dubbi: «Sì al passaggio allo Stato»

 
PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi

Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi
Potenza, 9 positivi dopo un evento

 
FoggiaSan Nicando Garganico
Falsificavano buoni spesa, due denuncia nel Foggiano

Falsificavano buoni spesa, due denuncia nel Foggiano

 
BatIl provvedimento
Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

 
LecceIl provvedimento
Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

 
Brindisila setneza
Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

 
Potenzaprevenzione
Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

 

i più letti

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessiPreoccupa focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (71 contagiati)

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): 2 decessi. Focolaio in Rsa di Alberobello

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.

Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.

Bari, donna trovata morta dissanguata in casa: indagini in corso

Bari, muore dissanguata in casa: recisa arteria mentre si inietta dose FT

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

ROME

New record case rise, over 8,000, dead double, 83

Record number of swabs too at almost 163,000

New record case rise, over 8,000, dead double, 83

ROME, OCT 15 - Thursday saw a fresh record daily COVID-19 case tally of 8,804 new infections in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record of 7,332 Wednesday, the health ministry said. The number of new deaths almost doubled in just one day, from 43 to 83. The number of swabs also set a new record of almost 163,000. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati