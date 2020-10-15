New record case rise, over 8,000, dead double, 83

Ex-MPS chiefs Profumo, Viola get 6 yrs
Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.
ROME
15 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 15 - Thursday saw a fresh record daily COVID-19 case tally of 8,804 new infections in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record of 7,332 Wednesday, the health ministry said. The number of new deaths almost doubled in just one day, from 43 to 83. The number of swabs also set a new record of almost 163,000. (ANSA).
