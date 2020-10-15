3 dead, 2 badly hurt in Sardinia tunnel crash

NUORO, OCT 15 - Three people were killed and two badly injured in a ca crash in a road tunnel in Sardinia on Thursday. The crash happened on a state highway between Cagliari and Tortolì. The five people were returning from a hunting party in their Land Rover when the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons that are yet to be established. Th two injured people were 'coptered to hospitals in Cagliari and Sassari. Their condition was said to be serious. (ANSA).