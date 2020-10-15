57 mn facemasks seized in 9 mts

ROME, OCT 15 - Some 57 million unsafe facemasks have been confiscated in the first nine months of the year, finance guard General Giuseppe Zafarana told a Senate panel Thursday. He aid the total included other personal protective equipment (PPE) too. Some 158,000 litres of sanitising fluid fraudulently sold as disinfectant have also been seized. Police have cited some 1,172 people for commercial fraud in selling COVID-19 products, General Zafarana said. He was testifying to the Senate finance committee. (ANSA).