COVID: we'll try to boost EU strategy says Conte

3 dead, 2 badly hurt in Sardinia tunnel crash
BRUSSELS
15 Ottobre 2020
BRUSSELS, OCT 15 - EU leaders will try to boost the Union's COVID-19 strategy at a summit in Brussels Thursday and Friday, Premier Giuseppe Conte said on arriving there Thursday. "On COVID-19 we will exchange information, we'll try to boost the strategy, also regarding fighting (the virus) on the level of health responses. "We'll trade updates on scientific research and therefore vaccines and it will be a chance to better coordinate our responses, while respecting national decision-making processes." Conte also said climate change would be at the centre of the G20 agenda. (ANSA).
