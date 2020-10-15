Giovedì 15 Ottobre 2020 | 16:57

NUORO
3 dead, 2 badly hurt in Sardinia tunnel crash

ROME
57 mn facemasks seized in 9 mts

BRUSSELS
COVID: we'll try to boost EU strategy says Conte

ROME
COVID: Pope warns of risk of educational catastrophe

BRUSSELS
Brexit: Press on for deal says Conte

PIACENZA
Stolen Klimt to be put on show in Piacenza 28/11

ROME
Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

ROME
Virus transmission limited at school - ISS

ROME
COVID: FdI's Lollobrigida tests positive

ROME
Arrest of woman linked to Becciu case upheld

TRENTO
19 'Ndrangheta arrests in Trento

Bari, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo diventare in fretta squadra»

BariAssise di appello
Bari, estetista uccisa: al processo bis difesa ex amante chiede tre perizie

PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi

Potenza, 9 positivi dopo un evento

 
FoggiaSan Nicando Garganico
Falsificavano buoni spesa, due denuncia nel Foggiano

BatIl provvedimento
Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

LecceIl provvedimento
Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

TarantoLa festa
Mottola, nonno Vincenzo spegne 100 candeline: era ex carabiniere durante la II Guerra Mondiale

Brindisila setneza
Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

Potenzaprevenzione
Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessiPreoccupa focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (71 contagiati)

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Bari, donna trovata morta dissanguata in casa: indagini in corso

Coronavirus nelle scuole a Bari, pediatri in rivolta

BRUSSELS

Brexit: Press on for deal says Conte

Fair accord but not at all costs says Italy PM

Brexit: Press on for deal says Conte

BRUSSELS, OCT 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said on arrival at the European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday that EU leaders must press on towards a Brexit deal with the UK but must not make a deal at all costs. "We are all united," said the Italian premier. "We're at a stage in the negotiations where we have to press on. "We must all work trusting chief negotiator (Michel) Barnier to find an accord that is fair and balanced. "So, an accord yes, but not at all costs". (ANSA).

