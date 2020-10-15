Brexit: Press on for deal says Conte

BRUSSELS, OCT 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said on arrival at the European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday that EU leaders must press on towards a Brexit deal with the UK but must not make a deal at all costs. "We are all united," said the Italian premier. "We're at a stage in the negotiations where we have to press on. "We must all work trusting chief negotiator (Michel) Barnier to find an accord that is fair and balanced. "So, an accord yes, but not at all costs". (ANSA).