COVID: Pope warns of risk of educational catastrophe

ROME, OCT 15 - Pope Francis said the COVID-19 pandemic could create an "educational catastrophe" in a video-message sent to participants of the Global Compact on Education on Thursday. "Recent figures by international agencies talk of an educational catastrophe, with around 10 million children that could be forced to leave school because of the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus, increasing the already alarming educational gap, with over 250 million children of school age excluded," the pope said The pope added that access to distance learning so far during the pandemic has highlighted inequalities. (ANSA).