Giovedì 15 Ottobre 2020 | 15:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

 
ROME
Virus transmission limited at school - ISS

Virus transmission limited at school - ISS

 
ROME
COVID: FdI's Lollobrigida tests positive

COVID: FdI's Lollobrigida tests positive

 
ROME
Arrest of woman linked to Becciu case upheld

Arrest of woman linked to Becciu case upheld

 
TRENTO
19 'Ndrangheta arrests in Trento

19 'Ndrangheta arrests in Trento

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope taps 2020 physics Nobel laureate for academy

Pope taps 2020 physics Nobel laureate for academy

 
VERONA
Newborn baby found abandoned in Verona street

Newborn baby found abandoned in Verona street

 
ROME
Calabria Governor Santelli dies

Calabria Governor Santelli dies

 
TURIN
Cops uncover massive IT product fraud

Cops uncover massive IT product fraud

 
NAPLES
Man arrested for kicking partner to death in lockdown

Man arrested for kicking partner to death in lockdown

 
ROME
Protestors block road near Naples over mini-lockdown

Protestors block road near Naples over mini-lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, Antenucci: «Ottima partenza della squadra»

Bari calcio, Antenucci: «Ottima partenza della squadra»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAssise di appello
Bari, estetista uccisa: al processo bis difesa ex amante chiede tre perizie

Bari, estetista uccisa: al processo bis difesa ex amante chiede tre perizie

 
PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi

Basilicata, schizzano i contagi: 48 positivi su 986 tamponi
Potenza, 9 positivi dopo un evento

 
FoggiaSan Nicando Garganico
Falsificavano buoni spesa, due denuncia nel Foggiano

Falsificavano buoni spesa, due denuncia nel Foggiano

 
BatIl provvedimento
Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

 
LecceIl provvedimento
Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

 
TarantoLa festa
Mottola, nonno Vincenzo spegne 100 candeline: era ex carabiniere durante la II Guerra Mondiale

Mottola, nonno Vincenzo spegne 100 candeline: era ex carabiniere durante la II Guerra Mondiale

 
Brindisila setneza
Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

 
Potenzaprevenzione
Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

 

i più letti

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessiPreoccupa focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (71 contagiati)

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): 2 decessi. Focolaio in Rsa di Alberobello

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Coronavirus nelle scuole a Bari, pediatri in rivolta

Coronavirus nelle scuole a Bari, pediatri in rivolta. La replica di una mamma: «Si può vivere nella paura costante?»

Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello: niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa

Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (oltre 70 positivi): niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni. E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa

ROME

Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

Liberty can only be achieved together with others says president

Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

ROME, OCT 15 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that "the virus of individualism, which emerges from the ego of individuals and States" is just as dangerous as COVID-19 as he opened the academic year at Macerata University. "The liberty of each one of us stops before that of others and this is a concept of great civility," he added. "I think the idea that the liberty of others is a limit to one's own should be shelved. "On the contrary, the liberty of each one of us integrates and is achieved together with that of others. "Otherwise, liberty does not exist". The head of State once said, regarding respect of COVID-prevention measures, that freedom does not give a person the right to make others ill. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati