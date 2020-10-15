Virus of individualism as dangerous as COVID says Mattarella

ROME, OCT 15 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that "the virus of individualism, which emerges from the ego of individuals and States" is just as dangerous as COVID-19 as he opened the academic year at Macerata University. "The liberty of each one of us stops before that of others and this is a concept of great civility," he added. "I think the idea that the liberty of others is a limit to one's own should be shelved. "On the contrary, the liberty of each one of us integrates and is achieved together with that of others. "Otherwise, liberty does not exist". The head of State once said, regarding respect of COVID-prevention measures, that freedom does not give a person the right to make others ill. (ANSA).