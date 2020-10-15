Virus transmission limited at school - ISS

ROME, OCT 15 - Transmission of the coronavirus is limited at Italian schools, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. "Today's data confirm that the transmission of the virus in schools is limited with respect to that which occurs in the community," said ISS chief Silvio Brusaferro. He added: "therefore, it is all the more important to monitor (the transmission rate) and respect the rules, also outside of the school world". Italy saw a record daily rise in COVID cases Wednesday, of over 7,300 - higher than the 6,500 seen in lockdown. Premier Giuseppe Conte has ruled out another lockdown. But some experts have said they expect one to be imposed during the Christmas holidays, if not before. (ANSA).