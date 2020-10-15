Arrest of woman linked to Becciu case upheld

ROME, OCT 15 - A Milan court on Thursday upheld the arrest of Cecilia Marogna, a manager linked to Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a senior Church figure who was forced to quit from the Vatican department in charge of sainthoods last month in relation to accusations of misappropriation. Marogna was taken to Milan's San Vittore prison after being arrested in the city this week under an international warrant issued by the Vatican. The court said Marogna should stay in jail because of the "gravity" of the accusations, given that she is suspected of "appropriating Holy See funds assigned to institutional ends". It also said there was a danger she might take flight. Vatican investigators are said be looking at 500,000 euros in bank transfers that were, in theory, for humanitarian aid but the money was allegedly spent on bags, cosmetics and various luxury goods. A hearing kicking off the process to extradite Marogna is set to take place on Friday. It is the first time Milan courts have overseen an extradition to the Vatican. Sources said Milan prosecutors are in favour of the extradition, although the process is not expected to be quick. The Vatican, meanwhile, said Thursday that the pope has appointed Bishop Marcello Semeraro as Becciu's replacement as the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. (ANSA).