COVID: FdI's Lollobrigida tests positive

ROME, OCT 15 - Rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) House Whip Francesco Lollobrigida said Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating. Lollobrigida said he had been in contact with a person who had turned out to have the virus. He said he had just found out he too was positive, despite following all the prescribed health protocols. "I want to reassure you all that I'm well and I don't present any symptoms. "I'm obviously in isolation at my home from which I will continue to work as always. "We will win this battle too!". Lollobrigida, 48, is a former Rome provincial leader of the now defunct post-Fascist National Alliance party. (ANSA).