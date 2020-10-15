Newborn baby found abandoned in Verona street

VERONA, OCT 15 - A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a street in Verona on Thursday morning. The baby was found on a street corner in the Golosine quarter of the Veneto city. He was found by two flying squad police who were patrolling the area. Emergency team staff said he was about a month old. The baby was taken to the Ospedale della Donna e del Bambino Hospital. He was put into intensive care but was said to be doing well. The baby was said to be suffering from the cold and wet weather Verona has had lately. Investigations have begun to try to find the mother or who else might have left the baby in the street. (ANSA).