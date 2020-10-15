Cops uncover massive IT product fraud

TURIN, OCT 15 - Italian police have uncovered massive transnational fraud involving information-technology products, judicial sources in Turin said Thursday. The alleged gang is suspected of operating across Europe, police said. The Turin police operation was coordinated with Eurojust. Among those placed under investigation are some people living off Italy's 'citizenship wage' universal basic income or COVID-19 benefits, police said. Some 18 people were arrested on fraud charges across Italy. Police said they found suitcases full of money in suspects' homes. Police seized goods and property worth over 40 million euros. The gang was allegedly led by two Turin businessmen, police said, in whose homes the suitcases packed with 700,000 euros were found. The businessmen were arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, issuing invoices on non-existent transactions, failure to invoice deals and fraudulent bankruptcy. The pair have been detained in prison. (ANSA).