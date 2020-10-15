Cops uncover massive IT product fraud

Pope taps 2020 physics Nobel laureate for academy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (oltre 70 positivi): niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni. E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa
Coronavirus nelle scuole a Bari, pediatri in rivolta. La replica di una mamma: «Si può vivere nella paura costante?»
TURIN
15 Ottobre 2020
TURIN, OCT 15 - Italian police have uncovered massive transnational fraud involving information-technology products, judicial sources in Turin said Thursday. The alleged gang is suspected of operating across Europe, police said. The Turin police operation was coordinated with Eurojust. Among those placed under investigation are some people living off Italy's 'citizenship wage' universal basic income or COVID-19 benefits, police said. Some 18 people were arrested on fraud charges across Italy. Police said they found suitcases full of money in suspects' homes. Police seized goods and property worth over 40 million euros. The gang was allegedly led by two Turin businessmen, police said, in whose homes the suitcases packed with 700,000 euros were found. The businessmen were arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, issuing invoices on non-existent transactions, failure to invoice deals and fraudulent bankruptcy. The pair have been detained in prison. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su