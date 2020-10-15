Man arrested for kicking partner to death in lockdown

NAPLES, OCT 15 - A 47-year-old man was arrested near Naples Thursday for allegedly kicking to death his 52-year-old partner during the COVID lockdown. Lucia Caiazza died in a hospital at Frattamaggiore near Naples on May 14 after being admitted with severe abdominal pains two days earlier. Her injuries were initially attributed to a car crash that happened a month earlier, on April 11, while she was driving with her sister. Her family doctor thought she may have had kidney stones, on the other hand. But an autopsy showed she died of a traumatic laceration of the spleen, allegedly caused by her partner's kicks. Police said they reconstructed what really happened by listening to phone intercepts and questioning witnesses who said the man had treated her violently. Carabinieri from Casavatore near Naples have arrested the man on suspicion of manslaughter. He has not been named. (ANSA).