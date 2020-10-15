Venice's MOSE flood barrier used for second time

Pope taps 2020 physics Nobel laureate for academy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (oltre 70 positivi): niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni. E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa
Coronavirus nelle scuole a Bari, pediatri in rivolta. La replica di una mamma: «Si può vivere nella paura costante?»
ROME
15 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 15 - Venice's MOSE flood-barrier system was being used for the second time on Thursday with the lagoon city facing 'acqua alta' of 130cm. The project, which was hit by multiple delays, cost overruns, and scandals, was successfully used for the first time in anger earlier this month. "The city is dry," said Mayor Luigi Brugnaro. MOSE was not ready in time to stop floods that devastated the Venice last year. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su