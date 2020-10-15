Venice's MOSE flood barrier used for second time

ROME, OCT 15 - Venice's MOSE flood-barrier system was being used for the second time on Thursday with the lagoon city facing 'acqua alta' of 130cm. The project, which was hit by multiple delays, cost overruns, and scandals, was successfully used for the first time in anger earlier this month. "The city is dry," said Mayor Luigi Brugnaro. MOSE was not ready in time to stop floods that devastated the Venice last year. (ANSA).