Giovedì 15 Ottobre 2020 | 13:26

VATICAN CITY
Pope taps 2020 physics Nobel laureate for academy

VERONA
Newborn baby found abandoned in Verona street

ROME
Calabria Governor Santelli dies

TURIN
Cops uncover massive IT product fraud

NAPLES
Man arrested for kicking partner to death in lockdown

ROME
Protestors block road near Naples over mini-lockdown

ROME
Venice's MOSE flood barrier used for second time

ROME
Italy's public debt hits new high of 2,578 bn euros

ROME
Soccer: Mancini still eyes final four after Dutch draw

ROME
Calabria Governor Jole Santelli dead

ROME
Soccer: Juve awarded Napoli COVID no-show game 3-0

Serie c
Bari calcio, Antenucci: «Ottima partenza della squadra»

FoggiaSan Nicando Garganico
Falsificavano buoni spesa, due denuncia nel Foggiano

BariIn via Davanzati
Bari, donna trovata morta dissanguata in casa: indagini in corso

HomeIl caso
Potenza, 9 positivi in ginecologia: erano andati a un evento fuori dell'ospedale

BatIl provvedimento
Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

LecceIl provvedimento
Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

TarantoLa festa
Mottola, nonno Vincenzo spegne 100 candeline: era ex carabiniere durante la II Guerra Mondiale

Brindisila setneza
Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

Potenzaprevenzione
Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

ROME

Public events stopped, shops closed at Arzano

ROME, OCT 15 - Protestors on Thursday blocked a major roundabout at Arzano, near Naples, after the local authority imposed a 'mini-lockdown' due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The roundabout gives access to an important road to reach the north and centre of Naples. The protest is a response to the decision to close schools, cemeteries, centres for the elderly and all shops not selling basic necessities until October 23. All public and sporting events have been banned too as well as the town's weekly street market. (ANSA).

