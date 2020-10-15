Protestors block road near Naples over mini-lockdown

Pope taps 2020 physics Nobel laureate for academy
ROME
15 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 15 - Protestors on Thursday blocked a major roundabout at Arzano, near Naples, after the local authority imposed a 'mini-lockdown' due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The roundabout gives access to an important road to reach the north and centre of Naples. The protest is a response to the decision to close schools, cemeteries, centres for the elderly and all shops not selling basic necessities until October 23. All public and sporting events have been banned too as well as the town's weekly street market. (ANSA).
