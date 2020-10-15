Giovedì 15 Ottobre 2020 | 11:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy's public debt hits new high of 2,578 bn euros

Italy's public debt hits new high of 2,578 bn euros

 
ROME
Soccer: Mancini still eyes final four after Dutch draw

Soccer: Mancini still eyes final four after Dutch draw

 
ROME
Calabria Governor Jole Santelli dead

Calabria Governor Jole Santelli dead

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve awarded Napoli COVID no-show game 3-0

Soccer: Juve awarded Napoli COVID no-show game 3-0

 
ROME
Record infections, +7,332 in a day, 152,000 swabs

Record infections, +7,332 in a day, 152,000 swabs

 
MILAN
COVID: Lombardy ready to reopen Milan Fair hospital

COVID: Lombardy ready to reopen Milan Fair hospital

 
ROME
COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

 
ROME
EU: Mattarella receives PM, ministers ahead of summit

EU: Mattarella receives PM, ministers ahead of summit

 
ROME
Ronaldo heading back to Turin - reports

Ronaldo heading back to Turin - reports

 
ROME
COVID: Xmas lockdown 'in order of things' - expert

COVID: Xmas lockdown 'in order of things' - expert

 
ROME
COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, Antenucci: «Ottima partenza della squadra»

Bari calcio, Antenucci: «Ottima partenza della squadra»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariUn denunciato
Botti proibiti, sequestrati a Capurso 175 chili di fuochi pirotecnici

Botti proibiti, sequestrati a Capurso 175 chili di fuochi pirotecnici

 
BatIl provvedimento
Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

Bisceglie, caso di Covid: chiusa scuola media. «Non ci sono più docenti»

 
LecceIl provvedimento
Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

Covid, in provincia di Lecce altre 70 corse per i bus degli studenti: ecco le tratte

 
FoggiaNella notte
Cerignola, coltellata al fratello, si spezza la lama: arrestato un rumeno

Cerignola, coltellata al fratello, si spezza la lama: arrestato un rumeno

 
TarantoLa festa
Mottola, nonno Vincenzo spegne 100 candeline: era ex carabiniere durante la II Guerra Mondiale

Mottola, nonno Vincenzo spegne 100 candeline: era ex carabiniere durante la II Guerra Mondiale

 
Newsweekpolizia ambientale
Potenza, liberato esemplare di tasso catturato con filo d'acciaio da bracconieri

Potenza, liberato esemplare di tasso catturato con filo d'acciaio da bracconieri

 
Brindisila setneza
Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

 
Potenzaprevenzione
Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

 

i più letti

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessiPreoccupa focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (71 contagiati)

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): 2 decessi. Focolaio in Rsa di Alberobello

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello: niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa

Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (oltre 70 positivi): niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni. E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa

Coronavirus nelle scuole a Bari, pediatri in rivolta

Coronavirus nelle scuole a Bari, pediatri in rivolta. La replica di una mamma: «Si può vivere nella paura costante?»

Covid in Puglia, il monito di Lopalco: «La circolazione del virus aumenta»

Covid in Puglia, il monito di Lopalco: «La circolazione del virus aumenta»

ROME

Soccer: Mancini still eyes final four after Dutch draw

Italy drop to second in group behind Poland

Soccer: Mancini still eyes final four after Dutch draw

ROME, OCT 15 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he remains confident his side will reach the Nations League final four after they dropped to second place in their group with Wednesday's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Bergamo. Lorenzo Pellegrini put the hosts in front on 17 minutes, but Donny van de Beek equalised for the visitors shortly after. Ciro Immobile blasted an excellent chance to win it for the Azzurri straight at the goalkeeper in the closing stages. Italy have six points from four games, one behind Poland, who beat Bosnia and Herzovina 3-0 on Wednesday. "If we win our next two games, we qualify," said Mancini. "We knew it would be a tough game. "The Netherlands made some changes; they played with an extra defender, and, aside from that, they're a strong team. "It was a hard-fought game on both sides. "We attacked and so did they, but I think we had more clear-cut chances". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati