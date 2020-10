Calabria Governor Jole Santelli dead

ROME, OCT 15 - Calabria Governor Jole Santelli died overnight at her home in Cosenza, sources said on Thursday. She was 51. Santelli was said to have suffered a bad turn during the night. She had been fighting cancer for several years. A member of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, Santelli led a centre-right coalition to victory in regional elections in Calabria in February. (ANSA).