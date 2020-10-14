Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2020 | 19:02

ROME
Soccer: Juve awarded Napoli COVID no-show game 3-0

ROME
Record infections, +7,332 in a day, 152,000 swabs

MILAN
COVID: Lombardy ready to reopen Milan Fair hospital

ROME
COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

ROME
EU: Mattarella receives PM, ministers ahead of summit

ROME
Ronaldo heading back to Turin - reports

ROME
COVID: Xmas lockdown 'in order of things' - expert

ROME
COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

ROME
Italy debt to rise almost 30 pts in 2020 - IMF

ROME
We must not deepen EU-Russia chasm - Di Maio in Moscow

ROME
Golf: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish

TarantoLa festa
Mottola, nonno Vincenzo spegne 100 candeline: era ex carabiniere durante la II Guerra Mondiale

BariMaltempo
Ancora pioggia e temporali nel Barese: scatta allerta meteo gialla

LecceL'evento
Torna Conversazioni sul futuro a Lecce: attesi 100 relatori, tra loro anche Iacona

Newsweekpolizia ambientale
Potenza, liberato esemplare di tasso catturato con filo d'acciaio da bracconieri

Brindisila setneza
Brindisi, ha lavoratori in giardino e gli ispettori lo multano: il giudice annulla tutto

Potenzaprevenzione
Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

BatL'incontro
Barletta, sicurezza nella BAT, vice ministro Mauri: «A breve avremo Questura ad Andria»

Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, l'ultimo saluto al tabaccaio ucciso durante una rapina. Il vescovo: «Chi sa parli»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessiPreoccupa focolaio in Rsa Alberobello (71 contagiati)

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Il proprietario di Calzedonia e la cantautrice sposi a Monopoli

ROME

Record infections, +7,332 in a day, 152,000 swabs

Biggest daily rise of emergency since 6,557 on March 21

ROME, OCT 14 - Wednesday saw a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy, rising 7,322 cases over Tuesday and bringing the total to 372,799. Te previous daily record rise was on March 21 when there were 6,557 new cases. On that occasion, however, only 26,336 swabs were taken while a record 152,196 were taken in the last 24 hours. (ANSA).

