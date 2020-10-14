Record infections, +7,332 in a day, 152,000 swabs

ROME, OCT 14 - Wednesday saw a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy, rising 7,322 cases over Tuesday and bringing the total to 372,799. Te previous daily record rise was on March 21 when there were 6,557 new cases. On that occasion, however, only 26,336 swabs were taken while a record 152,196 were taken in the last 24 hours. (ANSA).