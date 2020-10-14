Record infections, +7,332 in a day, 152,000 swabs

Soccer: Juve awarded Napoli COVID no-show game 3-0
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»
Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessi. Preoccupa focolaio in Rsa di Alberobello commissariata dalla Asl Bari
ROME
14 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 14 - Wednesday saw a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy, rising 7,322 cases over Tuesday and bringing the total to 372,799. Te previous daily record rise was on March 21 when there were 6,557 new cases. On that occasion, however, only 26,336 swabs were taken while a record 152,196 were taken in the last 24 hours. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su