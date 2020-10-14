COVID: Lombardy ready to reopen Milan Fair hospital
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»
Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessi. Preoccupa focolaio in Rsa di Alberobello commissariata dalla Asl Bari
MILAN
14 Ottobre 2020
MILAN, OCT 14 - Lombardy is ready to reopen its former COVID hospital at the Milan Fair if intensive care beds in the northern region run out, crisis unit chief Antonio Pesenti told ANSA Wednesday. The region around Milan currently has 150 ICU beds available in its various COVID hubs, he said. As of Tuesday some 63 COVID patients were in intensive care. Lombardy currently has 10 COVID hubs, Pesenti said. Another 7-8 may gradually be activated if the epidemic worsens, he said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su