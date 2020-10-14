COVID: Xmas lockdown 'in order of things' - expert

COVID: Lombardy ready to reopen Milan Fair hospital
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»
Covid, schizza numero positivi in Puglia (+315): registrati anche 2 decessi. Preoccupa focolaio in Rsa di Alberobello commissariata dalla Asl Bari
ROME
14 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 14 - A second national lockdown in Italy at Christmas is in the order of things, Padua university virologist Andra Crisanti said Wednesday. "I think a lockdown at Christmas is in the order of things: we could reset the system, lower the transmission of the virus and boost contact tracing," he said. "The way things are right now the system is saturated". Crisanti, one of Italy's top experts on the coronavirus, cited the example of Britain where the government has unveiled a new lockdown during the mid-term school holidays. Crisanti said "we must stop the virus" and "the impact of current measures will be seen within 15 days". He said "as cases have risen the capacity for contact tracing and doing swabs drops and you go into a vicious circle that pushes the transmission of the virus up". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su