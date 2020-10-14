COVID: Xmas lockdown 'in order of things' - expert

ROME, OCT 14 - A second national lockdown in Italy at Christmas is in the order of things, Padua university virologist Andra Crisanti said Wednesday. "I think a lockdown at Christmas is in the order of things: we could reset the system, lower the transmission of the virus and boost contact tracing," he said. "The way things are right now the system is saturated". Crisanti, one of Italy's top experts on the coronavirus, cited the example of Britain where the government has unveiled a new lockdown during the mid-term school holidays. Crisanti said "we must stop the virus" and "the impact of current measures will be seen within 15 days". He said "as cases have risen the capacity for contact tracing and doing swabs drops and you go into a vicious circle that pushes the transmission of the virus up". (ANSA).