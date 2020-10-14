EU: Mattarella receives PM, ministers ahead of summit

ROME, OCT 14 - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday received Premier Giuseppe Conte and his ministers for a working lunch ahead of the EU summit in Brussels Thursday and Friday, the president's office said. The head of State urged the government to show the utmost speed and efficiency on Italy's chunk of the EU post-COVID Recovery Fund, presidential sources said. Mattarelal thanked the government for its work on securing the planned funding, saying this would be decisive for Italy. He urged it to show the maximum efficiency in earmarking the funding and the maximum speed in identifying the choices of projects to be funded. Italy is set to get 209 billion euros of the 750 total fund, as long as its projects are approved by the EU. It is the single biggest chunk of the Recovery Fund. (ANSA).