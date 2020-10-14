Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2020 | 15:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

 
ROME
Italy debt to rise almost 30 pts in 2020 - IMF

Italy debt to rise almost 30 pts in 2020 - IMF

 
ROME
We must not deepen EU-Russia chasm - Di Maio in Moscow

We must not deepen EU-Russia chasm - Di Maio in Moscow

 
ROME
Golf: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish

Golf: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish

 
ROME
Gold: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish

Gold: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish

 
ROME
'Sisters' added to 'brothers' in Catholic prayer book

'Sisters' added to 'brothers' in Catholic prayer book

 
TARANTO
23 mafia arrests in Taranto

23 mafia arrests in Taranto

 
ROME
Italy to make 2 moon station modules

Italy to make 2 moon station modules

 
ROME
Italy bottom in OECD for tax competitiveness - Epicenter

Italy bottom in OECD for tax competitiveness - Epicenter

 
ROME
Cops find 351 COVID violations in bars, eateries

Cops find 351 COVID violations in bars, eateries

 
ROME
Non-observed economy accounts for 11.9% of GDP - ISTAT

Non-observed economy accounts for 11.9% of GDP - ISTAT

 

GDM.TV

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAmbiente
Altamura, così il Pulo è bonificato da volontari e speleologi

Altamura, così il Pulo è bonificato da volontari e speleologi

 
LecceIl caso
Squinzano, infiltrazioni mafiose? Al vaglio contributi e case

Squinzano, infiltrazioni mafiose? Al vaglio contributi e case

 
Potenzaprevenzione
Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

Basilicata, al via distribuzione vaccini antinfluenzali

 
Potenzabel gesto
Potenza, prelievo multiorgano al San Carlo: donati fegato e reni

Potenza, prelievo multiorgano al San Carlo: donati fegato e reni

 
BatL'incontro
Barletta, sicurezza nella BAT, vice ministro Mauri: «A breve avremo Questura ad Andria»

Barletta, sicurezza nella BAT, vice ministro Mauri: «A breve avremo Questura ad Andria»

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, l'ultimo saluto al tabaccaio ucciso durante una rapina Il vescovo: «Chi sa parli»

Foggia, l'ultimo saluto al tabaccaio ucciso durante una rapina
Il vescovo: «Chi sa parli»

 
Homeoperazione «Impresa»
Taranto, maxi blitz contro la Sacra Corona Unita: 23 custodie cautelari e 27 indagati per mafia

Taranto, maxi blitz contro la Scu, 23 custodie cautelari e 27 indagati per mafia: presi anche vertici della «cupola»

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Il proprietario di Calzedonia e la cantautrice sposi a Monopoli

Il proprietario di Calzedonia e la cantautrice sposi a Monopoli

Covid e scuole, Emiliano: «Per evitare caos sui bus disallineare l'orario di inizio lezioni»

Covid e scuole, Emiliano: «Per evitare caos sui bus disallineare l'orario di inizio lezioni»

ROME

We must not deepen EU-Russia chasm - Di Maio in Moscow

Lavrov hails Italy's 'constructive' approach

We must not deepen EU-Russia chasm - Di Maio in Moscow

ROME, OCT 14 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that a further deterioration in EU-Russian relations must be averted after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. "Italy remains one of the countries most decisively in favour of maintaining dialogue and cooperation with Russia," Di Maio said. "We must make every effort to stop the chasm between the EU and Russia from deepening. "Russia is a fundamental partner for Italy. "It is important to maintain and reinforce frank, constructive dialogue". Lavrov accused the European Union of being hostile towards his country but praised Italy's approach in a press conference. Lavrov expressed concern at "hostile steps by Brussels and some Russophobe EU members that hit cooperation with Russia". But he added that "we greatly appreciate the constructive Italian attitude" orientated towards overcoming differences. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati