We must not deepen EU-Russia chasm - Di Maio in Moscow

ROME, OCT 14 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that a further deterioration in EU-Russian relations must be averted after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. "Italy remains one of the countries most decisively in favour of maintaining dialogue and cooperation with Russia," Di Maio said. "We must make every effort to stop the chasm between the EU and Russia from deepening. "Russia is a fundamental partner for Italy. "It is important to maintain and reinforce frank, constructive dialogue". Lavrov accused the European Union of being hostile towards his country but praised Italy's approach in a press conference. Lavrov expressed concern at "hostile steps by Brussels and some Russophobe EU members that hit cooperation with Russia". But he added that "we greatly appreciate the constructive Italian attitude" orientated towards overcoming differences. (ANSA).