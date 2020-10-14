COVID: Fabio Fognini positive

ROME, OCT 14 - Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has tested positive for COVID-19, the national tennis federation said Wednesday. Sanremo-born Fognini, 33, currently ranked 12 in the world, came out positive after a swab was administered during the Sardinian Open in Cagliari. Fognini's most successful surface is clay, upon which he has won eight of his nine ATP singles titles, most notably at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters, as well as having reached the quarterfinals of the 2011 French Open. Together with Simone Bolelli, Fognini won the 2015 Australian Open doubles championship, becoming the first all-Italian men's pair to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era. Fognini is marriedto, and has a two-year-old son with, Flavia Pennetta, from Brindisi, a retired player who won the 2015 US Open singles title. Fognini is the latest in a string of sports stars in Italy to get the virus, including soccer legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (ANSA).