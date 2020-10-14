Italy debt to rise almost 30 pts in 2020 - IMF

ROME, OCT 14 - Italy's public debt is set to rise almost 30 percentage points this year, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. Italian debt will rise from 134.8% in 2019 to 161.8% in 2020, the IMF said. Japan and Spain will see similar hikes, it said. Japanese debt will go up from 238.0% last year to 266,2% this year, while Spain will see a rise from 95.5% to 123%. American debt is set to rise from 108.7% in 2019 to 131.2% in 2020. (ANSA).