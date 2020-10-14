Cops find 351 COVID violations in bars, eateries

ROME, OCT 14 - NAS health and hygiene police found some 351 breaches of the government's COVID rules in 1,898 inspections of Italian bars and restaurants over the past week, sources said Wednesday. Most of the violations, or some 43%, were failures to wear facemasks, the NAS sources said. The raids were carried out in restaurants, pizzerias, fast-food joints, pubs and bars across Italy. The NAS stepped up health controls in conjunction with the health ministry due to a rise in COVID cases. Police fanned out across Italy from October 5 to 11. They focused their efforts on areas of 'movida', or open-air street night life, and watering holes and eateries in the evening and night. After the failure to wear masks, at 43%, violations concerned the lack of COVID precaution information posters (13%), an insufficient distance between tables (9%), the absence of sanitising products (8%), and the failure to regularly clean and sanitize premises (3%). A further 15% of violations regarded a failure to map out safe paths on the floor, to register clients, and to take their temperature. Over 340 fines were levied for breaking the health and hygiene norms, NAS said. Over 4,000 irregular foodstuffs were seized, amounting to some 59,000 euros, the police said. Some 49 establishments were shut down. NAS said it would continue its sweeps in other sectors too. (ANSA).