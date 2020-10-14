Italy bottom in OECD for tax competitiveness - Epicenter

ROME, OCT 14 - Italy has the least competitive tax system in the OECD, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Epicenter network of think-tanks. Epicenter said that Italy "has a wealth tax, a financial transaction tax, and an estate tax. "Italy also has a high compliance burden associated with its individual tax system," it added. "It takes businesses an estimated 169 hours to comply with the individual income tax. "The Italian consumption tax system covers less than 40 percent of final consumption, revealing both policy and enforcement gaps". (ANSA).