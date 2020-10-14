Pope tells faithful to respect COVID-prevention rules

Gold: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish
ROME
14 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 14 - Pope Francis told the faithful to respect the authorities' COVID-19 prevention rules at the end of his weekly general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday. "I'd like to do what I usually do - get down and come close to you to greet you," Francis said. "But with the new rules, it's better to keep a distance, including with sick people. I greet you from the heart from here. "You are respecting the distance and being prudent, as one should. "But when I come down everyone gathers around. "The problem is that there's a risk of contagion "So everyone wear the mask, keep your distance and we can continue with the audiences. "I'm sorry if I greet you today from far away but I think that if all good citizens respect the rules of the authorities, it will help to end this pandemic". (ANSA).
